Mendy owns ´big mistake´ in Man City defeat

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Benjamin Mendy owned his “big mistake” in Manchester City’s 3-2 loss to Wolves in the Premier League on Friday. City’s title chances took a huge hit with the loss at the Molineux, where they led 2-0 despite Ederson’s early red card. Adama Traore, who had earlier scored, set up Raul Jimenez for the equaliser after […]

