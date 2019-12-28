Liverpool have learned from last season´s ´mistake´, says Mane
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Sadio Mane insisted Liverpool had learned from the “mistake” of last season as they continue their charge towards the Premier League title. Liverpool claimed 97 points in 2018-19 but ended up one behind champions Manchester City. But they are well on track to better that tally, sitting on 52 through 18 games and holding a […]
Jurgen Klopp's high press has Liverpool's offense flying this season. In what seems poetic, it has taken a foreign coach to help Liverpool rediscover and evolve the ideas that brought so much European..