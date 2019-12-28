Global  

Liverpool have learned from last season´s ´mistake´, says Mane

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Sadio Mane insisted Liverpool had learned from the “mistake” of last season as they continue their charge towards the Premier League title. Liverpool claimed 97 points in 2018-19 but ended up one behind champions Manchester City. But they are well on track to better that tally, sitting on 52 through 18 games and holding a […]

