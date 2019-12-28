Nuno hails ´relentless´ Wolves after Man City victory

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

A proud Nuno Espirito Santo hailed his “relentless” Wolves team after a 3-2 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Friday. Wolves found themselves 2-0 behind at the Molineux after Raheem Sterling’s brace followed Ederson’s 12th-minute red card for City. However, they fought back and goals from Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Matt […]



