Ovechkin skipping All-Star Game again to rest

ESPN Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, who was voted by fans as Metropolitan Division captain, said he will skip the All-Star Game in order to rest and get ready for the second half of the year.
