Cricket-New Zealand crumble under pace blitz in Boxing Day test

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Australia's pacemen laid waste to New Zealand's top batting order to leave the tourists teetering at 102 for six in their reply to the hosts' first innings of 467 on day three of the Boxing Day test on Saturday. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published What Is Boxing Day And Why Is It Called That? 00:33 The holiday known as Boxing Day is celebrated the day after Christmas and has nothing to do with empty gift boxes. Boxing Day is a day to give to the less fortunate. During the Victorian era in Britain, many servants were given time off to visit their families on December 26. It became such a...