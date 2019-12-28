Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cricket-New Zealand crumble under pace blitz in Boxing Day test

Reuters India Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Australia's pacemen laid waste to New Zealand's top batting order to leave the tourists teetering at 102 for six in their reply to the hosts' first innings of 467 on day three of the Boxing Day test on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: What Is Boxing Day And Why Is It Called That?

What Is Boxing Day And Why Is It Called That? 00:33

 The holiday known as Boxing Day is celebrated the day after Christmas and has nothing to do with empty gift boxes. Boxing Day is a day to give to the less fortunate. During the Victorian era in Britain, many servants were given time off to visit their families on December 26. It became such a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Charles gets traditional Maori Hongi nose rub [Video]Charles gets traditional Maori Hongi nose rub

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have a busy final day on the New Zealand leg of their royal tour. They began the day in Christchurch, visiting the Lincoln Farmers and Craft Market,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Team India PC in Kolkata head 1st Day Night Test [Video]Team India PC in Kolkata head 1st Day Night Test

Team India PC in Kolkata head 1st Day Night Test

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | New Zealand make 2 changes for Boxing Day Test

New Zealand made two changes for the Boxing Day Test against Australia with Trent Boult back from injury and Tom Blundell replacing Jeet Ravel at the top of the...
News24

Watch: Henry Nicholls takes blinder to dismiss Smith in Boxing Day Test

New Zealand's middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls on Friday took a stunning catch to dismiss Australia's Steve Smith in the ongoing Boxing Day match at the...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.