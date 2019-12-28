Global  

Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev hospitalized after being cut by skate against New Jersey Devils

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Ilya Mikheyev was rushed to the hospital with a deep cut on his hand after the third skate-related injury in hockey this month.
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights 02:43

 Watch the Game Highlights from New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 12/27/2019

Recent related news from verified sources

Maple Leafs 6, Rangers 3

NEW YORK (AP) — William Nylander and Mitchell Marner each scored their second goal of the game early in the third period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat...
Seattle Times

Leafs cash in on Devils' OT gift to extend win streak to 6

Devils defenceman Damon Severson backhanded the puck into his own net in overtime, gifting the Toronto Maple Leafs a 5-4 win over New Jersey on Friday night for...
CBC.ca

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Toronto Maple Leafs’ Ilya Mikheyev hospitalized after being cut by skate against New Jersey Devils… https://t.co/TagjLWEZrv 18 minutes ago

kzk_101

KZK101 Entertainment NTWRK Toronto Maple Leafs’ Ilya Mikheyev sliced in wrist by skate; to remain in hospital overnight https://t.co/IIvtErSuyu https://t.co/hHlBWg9LVE 19 minutes ago

hypeshred1

HYPESHRED. Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev sliced in wrist by skate; to remain in hospital overnight https://t.co/tjkOwV6eO0 20 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsSpo

Sports News Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev sliced in wrist by skate; to remain in hospital overnight https://t.co/bRCDwX0sE6 #Sports 30 minutes ago

BobYuhasz

Bob Yuhasz RT @APetrielli: Wrote the Game in 10 review for tonight - A bit of a sloppy game overall, but two points is two points and we all hope Ilya… 53 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev hospitalized after being cut by skate against New Jersey Devils… https://t.co/6IFFtLWK8J 56 minutes ago

PDrabes

Paul Drabes RT @sn_nhl: Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev sliced in wrist by skate; to remain in hospital overnight https://t.co/emaFC5lKnZ https://t.… 1 hour ago

leaftweets1

leaftweets Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev sliced in wrist by skate; to remain in hospital overnight https://t.co/LRGb2EpQmd 2 hours ago

