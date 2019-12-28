Global  

Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Michael Owen is backing Arsenal and Chelsea FC to play out a scoring draw at The Emirates in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon. Arsenal are currently gearing up for their first Premier League home game under Mikel Arteta following his appointment as the north London club’s new manager. The north London side played […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Arsenal v Chelsea: Premier League match preview 01:25

 An in-depth look at Arsenal's Premier League clash against Chelsea. Mikel Arteta was encouraged by his side's character in the Gunners' draw at Bournemouth, and still harbours hopes of catching Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish.

