Canada's Chuba Hubbard chugs along to rushing records in Texas Bowl

CBC.ca Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Canada's Chuba Hubbard became the second player in school history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season when he went over the mark in the first half of Friday's 24-21 loss against Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.
