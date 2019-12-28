Global  

Clive Lloyd knighted; England WC winners receive honours

Saturday, 28 December 2019
London, Dec 28 (IANS) Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, under whom the Caribbean team dominated international cricket, is all set to receive knighthood. Lloyd, 75, has been honoured for his service to the game.
New Year’s Honours: West Indies star Clive Lloyd knighted

Ex-West Indies and Lancashire captain Clive Lloyd is made a Knight Bachelor for services to cricket.
BBC News


