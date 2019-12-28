Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Michael Owen is expecting to see Manchester United be held to a draw by Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday night. The Red Devils head into the game fresh from their impressive 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Boxing Day at Old Trafford. That win was a welcome one for […]



The post Michael Owen predicts Burnley v Man United appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

