Michael Owen states his prediction for Norwich v Tottenham Hotspur

The Sport Review Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim an important win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday evening. The north London side head into their trip to Carrow Road on the back of their 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day. Spurs currently find themselves in fifth place in […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Norwich v Tottenham Hotspur appeared first on The Sport Review.
Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Brighton

Michael Owen is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to return to winning ways with a victory over Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Boxing Day. Spurs missed out...
The Sport Review

Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to move into the top four thanks to a narrow 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC on Sunday. Spurs will start the 18th round of...
The Sport Review

