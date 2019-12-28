Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim an important win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday evening. The north London side head into their trip to Carrow Road on the back of their 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day. Spurs currently find themselves in fifth place in […]



The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Norwich v Tottenham Hotspur appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

