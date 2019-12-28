Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mangiapane leads Flames past Oilers 5-1

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Friday night. Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames (20-15-5), who had lost four of five. Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (20-17-4), who have lost […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GameDayBlog1

GameDayBlog Mangiapane leads Flames past Oilers 5-1 https://t.co/c50xvUT0uX 55 minutes ago

TwoOldPucks

Two Old Pucks Hockey Chat Mangiapane leads Flames past Oilers 5-1 https://t.co/8O82thkatO 1 hour ago

esportsws

Sports News Mangiapane leads Flames past Oilers 5-1 https://t.co/OBeF1LMkIT 2 hours ago

puckooler

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Mangiapane leads Flames past Oilers 5-1 https://t.co/uIVmEPEbyj https://t.co/cwoc6jGt5R 2 hours ago

texsaspost

texaspost Mangiapane leads Flames past Oilers 5-1 https://t.co/rCPOYHS3Qr https://t.co/rPX4uh43HH 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.