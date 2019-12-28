Mangiapane leads Flames past Oilers 5-1

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Friday night. Matthew Tkachuk, Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames (20-15-5), who had lost four of five. Connor McDavid scored for the Oilers (20-17-4), who have lost […] 👓 View full article

