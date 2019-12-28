Global  

AC Milan signs Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sify Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Milan [Italy], Dec 28 (ANI): AC Milan have announced the signing of Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a basis of free transfer and he will be staying with the club until the end of this season.
News video: Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan on six-month deal

Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan on six-month deal 01:19

 Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan on a free transfer until the end of the season with an option for a further year.

