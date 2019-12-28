Global  

Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Jordan Henderson

The Sport Review Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson’s injury isn’t serious after Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day. The England international had to be replaced by Adam Lallana in the 82nd minute following a clash with Ayoze Perez in the Premier League clash. Henderson was spotted on the bench with his leg […]

The post Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Jordan Henderson appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime'

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lambasted the Christmas fixture schedule as “criminal” – even though his side are by no means the worst affected. The Premier League leaders travel to second-placed Leicester for an 8pm Boxing Day kick-off before hosting Wolves on December 29. However, many...

Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk [Video]Reds boss Klopp not interested in title talk

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League as “not relevant” after his side maintained their relentless march towards the title with a 4-0 thrashing of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Liverpool: A look back at 2019 [Video]Liverpool: A look back at 2019

Review of Liverpool Football Club 2018/2019. The club won the Champions League, Super Cup and the Club World Cup with manager Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update ahead of Leicester clash

Jurgen Klopp says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is unlikely to feature until the New Year ahead of Liverpool FC’s trip to Leicester City on Boxing Day. The England...
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp provides Virgil van Dijk injury update after centre-back sits out Club World Cup win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he ‘doesn’t know’ when Virgil van Dijk will be fit again after he sat out of their Club World Cup victory over...
