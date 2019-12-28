Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 34 minutes ago )

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Jordan Henderson’s injury isn’t serious after Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day. The England international had to be replaced by Adam Lallana in the 82nd minute following a clash with Ayoze Perez in the Premier League clash. Henderson was spotted on the bench with his leg […]



The post Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Jordan Henderson appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

