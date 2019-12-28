Nikhat Zareen on Mary Kom: Can't wait to meet her

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

*New Delhi:* Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen will clash in the 51kg category finals of the women's boxing trials for next year's Olympic Qualifiers after claiming unanimous victories in their respective first-round bouts here on Friday.



