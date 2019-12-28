Global  

Air Force tops Washington State 31-21 at Cheez-It Bowl

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Cheez-it Bowl live blog: Real-time updates from the Air Force-Washington State game

Live updates, tweets, photos, analysis and more from the college football game between the Air Force Falcons and the Washington State Cougars at Chase Field in...
Denver Post

Cheez-It Bowl preview: No. 24 Air Force faces Washington State

Air Force is looking to finish with 11 victories in a season for the first time since going 12-1 in 1998.
Denver Post

Nuria2407

Nuria RT @TodayHeadline42: Air Force tops Washington State 31-21 at Cheez-It Bowl https://t.co/M22jAtSH2T https://t.co/x0ktWZl1Xx 1 minute ago

texsaspost

texaspost Air Force tops Washington State 31-21 at Cheez-It Bowl https://t.co/VtwGNqDEZm https://t.co/ZDPJgAXMbJ 1 minute ago

holidayhqteam

College Football Air Force tops Washington State 31-21 at Cheez-It Bowl https://t.co/zEPeGqYaJL https://t.co/l6GG1eYlpS 2 minutes ago

TodayHeadline42

#todayheadline Air Force tops Washington State 31-21 at Cheez-It Bowl https://t.co/M22jAtSH2T https://t.co/x0ktWZl1Xx 3 minutes ago

UWDanKeefe

Dan Keefe RT @AP_Top25: Air Force tops Washington State 31-21 at Cheez-It Bowl. @jmarshallap >> https://t.co/flXJgRUKPG 4 minutes ago

seattlepi

SeattlePI Air Force tops Washington State 31-21 at Cheez-It Bowl https://t.co/m0Pg153eVW 6 minutes ago

AP_Top25

AP Top 25 Air Force tops Washington State 31-21 at Cheez-It Bowl. @jmarshallap >> https://t.co/flXJgRUKPG 9 minutes ago

tackleo

tackleo.com #BowlSeason Air Force tops Washington State 31-21 at #CheezItBowl [Recap] ➡️ https://t.co/uUrUX0y59H All Bowl R… https://t.co/z88W26tVoK 9 minutes ago

