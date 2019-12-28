Global  

Injured Aiden Markram ruled out of remainder of England Tests

Zee News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Markram sustained the injury on the second day of the ongoing opening Test between the two sides at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and now, he is all set to be sidelined for at least six weeks. 
