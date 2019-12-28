Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Greenwood & Lindelof axed, Pogba & Mata start: The Man Utd XI Ole must pick vs Burnley - opinion

Football FanCast Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
The Manchester United XI Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should pick to face Burnley.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nufcnews2019

Newcastle United News Greenwood & Lindelof axed, Pogba & Mata start: The Man Utd XI Ole must pick vs Burnley - opinion https://t.co/a3UQtfGJwe 5 days ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Greenwood & Lindelof axed, Pogba & Mata start: The Man Utd XI Ole must pick vs Burnley - opinion… https://t.co/6fxsc3GkxD 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.