Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Caps Man of the Match Performance Against Leicester with a Goal (Video)
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Having put in an absolutely marvelous performance in Liverpool’s Boxing Day triumph over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, Trent Alexander-Arnold complemented his two assists (both to Roberto Firmino) with this little cracker. A very clean strike from the 21-year-old fullback, leaving Kasper Schmeichel completely powerless to stop it. THE SCOUSER IN OUR TEAM […]
The post Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Caps Man of the Match Performance Against Leicester with a Goal (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League as “not relevant” after his side maintained their relentless march towards the title with a 4-0 thrashing of Leicester. Despite a one-sided first half at the King Power Stadium, Liverpool had only Roberto...
Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Trent Alexander-Arnold still has room to improve despite his influential performance in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 victory over title... The Sport Review Also reported by •Football FanCast •WorldNews •Team Talk