Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Caps Man of the Match Performance Against Leicester with a Goal (Video)

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Having put in an absolutely marvelous performance in Liverpool’s Boxing Day triumph over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, Trent Alexander-Arnold complemented his two assists (both to Roberto Firmino) with this little cracker. A very clean strike from the 21-year-old fullback, leaving Kasper Schmeichel completely powerless to stop it. THE SCOUSER IN OUR TEAM […]

The post Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Caps Man of the Match Performance Against Leicester with a Goal (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
 Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Liverpool’s 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League as “not relevant” after his side maintained their relentless march towards the title with a 4-0 thrashing of Leicester. Despite a one-sided first half at the King Power Stadium, Liverpool had only Roberto...

Klopp replies when asked if Liverpool FC star is the world’s best

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Trent Alexander-Arnold still has room to improve despite his influential performance in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 victory over title...
Alexander-Arnold imitates Mbappe´s goal celebration as Liverpool rout Leicester

It was the Trent Alexander-Arnold show against Leicester City. The Liverpool full-back supplied two stunning assists and scored a goal of his own as the runaway...
