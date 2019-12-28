Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 24 minutes ago )

Having put in an absolutely marvelous performance in Liverpool’s Boxing Day triumph over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, Trent Alexander-Arnold complemented his two assists (both to Roberto Firmino) with this little cracker. A very clean strike from the 21-year-old fullback, leaving Kasper Schmeichel completely powerless to stop it. THE SCOUSER IN OUR TEAM […]



The post Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Caps Man of the Match Performance Against Leicester with a Goal (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

