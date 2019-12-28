‘Can’t split the teams’: Michael Owen predicts Burnley v Man United Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Michael Owen believes Manchester United will drop points in a draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. The Red Devils were 4-1 winners against Newcastle United on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford. Matty Longstaff broke the deadlock for the Magpies before Martial, […]



The post ‘Can’t split the teams’: Michael Owen predicts Burnley v Man United appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

