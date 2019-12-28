Global  

‘Can’t split the teams’: Michael Owen predicts Burnley v Man United

The Sport Review Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Michael Owen believes Manchester United will drop points in a draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. The Red Devils were 4-1 winners against Newcastle United on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford. Matty Longstaff broke the deadlock for the Magpies before Martial, […]

The post 'Can't split the teams': Michael Owen predicts Burnley v Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
Michael Owen reflects on 222 goal career [Video]Michael Owen reflects on 222 goal career

Former England striker Michael Owen reflects on his 222 goal career as he marks his 40th birthday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published


Michael Owen states his prediction for Watford v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to keep a clean sheet in a win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday. The Red Devils have the opportunity to...
The Sport Review

mufcnews2019

'Can't split the teams': Michael Owen predicts Burnley v Man United https://t.co/pzA7ZlpHgM https://t.co/k6KWdvsJGM 2 hours ago

