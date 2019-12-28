Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ex-Premier League referee offers his verdict on Wolves' VAR controversy vs Man City

Sutton Coldfield Observer Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Ex-Premier League referee offers his verdict on Wolves' VAR controversy vs Man CityWolves beat Man City on Friday night and there were plenty of debatable decisions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves

Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves 00:39

 Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City run the risk of missing out on the top four if they give up on the league after a thrilling 3-2 Premier League defeat at Wolves. Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute winner settled a chaotic game which saw 10-man City lose a 2-0 lead. Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Match Preview: Wolves v Man City [Video]Match Preview: Wolves v Man City

A look at the stats ahead of Wolves v Man City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview [Video]Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Leicester. The Foxes travel to the Etihad one place above their illustrious rivals in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Absolute shambles!' - Wolves fans rage at VAR controversy during Man City clash

'Absolute shambles!' - Wolves fans rage at VAR controversy during Man City clashWolves v Manchester City | Sterling would eventually give City the lead at Molineux
Walsall Advertiser

Liverpool on course for first ever Premier League title after Wolves stun 10-man Man City at Molineux with incredible comeback

Manchester City conceded yet more ground to Liverpool in the Premier League title race after they threw away a two-goal lead away to Wolverhampton Wanderers....
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.