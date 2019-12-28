Kovacic, Mount, Willian - Latest Chelsea injury news and return dates ahead of Arsenal clash

Frank Lampard's side go into the match against the Gunners looking to bounce back from a 2-0 home defeat against Southampton in the Premier League

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Christian Pulisic, Reece James, Marcos Alonso - Latest Chelsea injury news and return dates Frank Lampard's side face Brighton away on New Year's Day following a late 2-1 Premier League win over Arsenal at the weekend.

Football.london 1 week ago



Loftus-Cheek, James, Kovacic and Willian - Latest Chelsea team news ahead of Arsenal trip Frank Lampard's side go into the match against the Gunners looking to bounce back from a 2-0 home defeat against Southampton in the Premier League

Football.london 1 week ago





Tweets about this