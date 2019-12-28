Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Manuel Pellegrini 'not right for West Ham' and club in major trouble - Paul Merson

Daily Star Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Manuel Pellegrini 'not right for West Ham' and club in major trouble - Paul MersonWest Ham are battling to stay out of the relegation zone and Starsport columnist Paul Merson isn't sure Manuel Pellegrini is the man to steer them to safety
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United [Video]Manuel Pellegrini sacked from West Ham United

Manuel Pellegrini has left West Ham United after 18 months in charge of the club. A West Ham statement read: “Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, along with the board and everyone at West..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Curtis Wolfe Of West St. Paul Charged With Robbing Cell Phone Stores [Video]Curtis Wolfe Of West St. Paul Charged With Robbing Cell Phone Stores

A man from West St. Paul has been charged with second degree aggravated robbery for robbing several cell phone stores, according to a criminal complaint. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manuel Pellegrini: West Ham sack manager after defeat by Leicester

West Ham sack manager Manuel Pellegrini after a 2-1 loss at home to Leicester City leaves them 17th in the Premier League.
BBC News

Sport24.co.za | West Ham sack manager Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini after Saturday's home defeat to Leicester left the Hammers just one point above the Premier League's relegation zone.
News24 Also reported by •Daily StartalkSPORTFootball.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RashlawQ10

Abdul-Rosheed RT @DailyStar_Sport: PAUL MERSON COLUMN: * Jurgen Klopp has proved to Pep Guardiola he's the best boss in the world * Mikel Arteta needs… 10 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport PAUL MERSON COLUMN: * Jurgen Klopp has proved to Pep Guardiola he's the best boss in the world * Mikel Arteta nee… https://t.co/PNUx7v9qhu 10 hours ago

RashlawQ10

Abdul-Rosheed RT @DailyStar_Sport: Manuel Pellegrini 'not right for West Ham' and club in major trouble - Paul Merson https://t.co/1GG7CnghNC https://t.… 10 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Manuel Pellegrini 'not right for West Ham' and club in major trouble - Paul Merson https://t.co/1GG7CnghNC https://t.co/3WoP2RWFcb 10 hours ago

Cleansheet

Cleansheet 😷🇭🇰😷 Manuel Pellegrini 'not right for West Ham' and club in major trouble - Paul Merson https://t.co/ou6XLYjD9Q https://t.co/xIY9m1oyZ5 12 hours ago

westhamnews2019

West Ham United News Manuel Pellegrini 'not right for West Ham' and club in major trouble - Paul Merson https://t.co/ZB6pncBe6J https://t.co/8g9osllUeK 13 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Manuel Pellegrini 'not right for West Ham' and club in major trouble - Paul Merson https://t.co/1GG7CnghNC https://t.co/IIbvYCGGwa 13 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport PAUL MERSON COLUMN: * Jurgen Klopp has proved to Pep Guardiola he's the best boss in the world * Mikel Arteta nee… https://t.co/ZOtHZQWKQe 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.