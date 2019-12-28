Global  

Cricket: Trent Boult to miss third test against Australia due to injury

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Cricket: Trent Boult to miss third test against Australia due to injuryBy Niall Anderson in Melbourne The Black Caps have had injury added to insult after a demoralising day against Australia at the MCG.Star seamer Trent Boult will miss the third and final test in Sydney, after fracturing his right...
