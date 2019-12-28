Sport24.co.za | Piers Morgan: Federer would beat Serena 6-0, 6-0 and 100 times in a row Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 5 hours ago )

Outspoken British TV host Piers Morgan has caused controversy after claiming that Roger Federer would beat Serena Williams 6-0, 6-0 and ‘100 times out of 100’. 👓 View full article



