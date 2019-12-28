Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boxing Day Test, Day 3: Australia on verge of series victory against New Zealand

Zee News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Australia marched to the brink of a dominant series victory over New Zealand on Saturday after dismissing the visitors cheaply and extending their lead to 456 runs on day three of the Boxing Day Test.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: What Is Boxing Day And Why Is It Called That?

What Is Boxing Day And Why Is It Called That? 00:33

 The holiday known as Boxing Day is celebrated the day after Christmas and has nothing to do with empty gift boxes. Boxing Day is a day to give to the less fortunate. During the Victorian era in Britain, many servants were given time off to visit their families on December 26. It became such a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Katie Price finds it hard to spend Christmas Day without her children [Video]Katie Price finds it hard to spend Christmas Day without her children

Katie Price finds it hard to spend Christmas Day without her children The media personality co-parents her brood - including Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny - with their respective fathers,..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket: Black Caps set to face nemesis bowler James Pattinson in Boxing Day test

Cricket: Black Caps set to face nemesis bowler James Pattinson in Boxing Day testJames Pattinson has all but been confirmed to play in the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand starting this Thursday by Australian coach Justin Langer.The sight...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Sify

Boxing Day Test: Steve Smith, Marcus Labuschagne give Australia edge over New Zealand on Day 1

In front of the largest Boxing Day crowd (80,473) to attend a non-Ashes Test for almost 50 years, Australia reached 257/4 at stumps on Thursday.  
Zee News Also reported by •The AgeSifyDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

luke_dufficy

Luke Dufficy RT @9NewsSyd: Pat Cummins has bowled Australia to the verge of victory in the Boxing Day test, taking five wickets in a searing spell. @luk… 32 minutes ago

9NewsSyd

Nine News Sydney Pat Cummins has bowled Australia to the verge of victory in the Boxing Day test, taking five wickets in a searing s… https://t.co/mAutnJ10IO 1 hour ago

QBhatti721

Qaisar Bhatti RT @hashmi_shahid: Australia 257-4 on day one of the Boxing Test... very rare that they score less than three an over...but Smith on the ve… 1 day ago

hashmi_shahid

Shahid Hashmi Australia 257-4 on day one of the Boxing Test... very rare that they score less than three an over...but Smith on t… https://t.co/heQuwSYhRQ 2 days ago

akamalaccas1

Peter Watson RT @TheEdgeFilm2019: DAY 24: A PRIZE FOR @englandcricket LOVERS 🎁 Let's reminisce about Boxing Day 2010, we walked out at the MCG, on the… 4 days ago

TheEdgeFilm2019

The Edge Film DAY 24: A PRIZE FOR @englandcricket LOVERS 🎁 Let's reminisce about Boxing Day 2010, we walked out at the MCG, on t… https://t.co/5CSBqYFHK2 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.