Boxing Day Test, Day 3: Australia on verge of series victory against New Zealand
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Australia marched to the brink of a dominant series victory over New Zealand on Saturday after dismissing the visitors cheaply and extending their lead to 456 runs on day three of the Boxing Day Test.
The holiday known as Boxing Day is celebrated the day after Christmas and has nothing to do with empty gift boxes. Boxing Day is a day to give to the less fortunate. During the Victorian era in Britain, many servants were given time off to visit their families on December 26. It became such a...
Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a..
James Pattinson has all but been confirmed to play in the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand starting this Thursday by Australian coach Justin Langer.The sight... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Sify