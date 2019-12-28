Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ottawa hosts New Jersey after Pageau's 2-goal game

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Ottawa hosts the New Jersey Devils after Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals in the Senators' 3-1 win against the Sabres
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights 02:43

 Watch the Game Highlights from New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 12/27/2019

Recent related videos from verified sources

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils - Game Highlights [Video]Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils, 12/21/2019

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published

New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights [Video]New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals, 12/20/2019

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Ottawa hosts New Jersey after Pageau's 2-goal game https://t.co/1fIbKBbXLR #nhl 1 day ago

Sporterx3

Sporterx Ottawa hosts New Jersey after Pageau’s 2-goal game https://t.co/4WU8jlj08T https://t.co/fgw40uPZtt 1 day ago

NewsWinnipeg

NewsWinnipeg.net Ottawa hosts New Jersey after Pageau’s 2-goal game - https://t.co/JxcspW7fNC #Winnipeg CJOB 2 days ago

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Ottawa hosts New Jersey after Pageau’s 2-goal game https://t.co/uExxmOcRJq 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.