Aiden Markram ruled out from remaining Tests against England

Centurion [South Africa], Dec 28 (ANI): South Africa opening batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out from the remaining Test series against England due to a fracture on his fourth left finger, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Saturday.



Recent related news from verified sources Injured Aiden Markram ruled out of remainder of England Tests Markram sustained the injury on the second day of the ongoing opening Test between the two sides at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and now, he is all set to be...

Zee News 2 hours ago



Markram ruled out of England Tests due to fracture Centurion, Dec 28 (IANS) South Africa opening batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remainder of the four-Test series against England after sustaining...

Sify 51 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this