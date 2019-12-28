Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

England Test team of the decade - as picked by BBC Sport readers

BBC Sport Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Who made the cut? Who missed out? BBC Sport readers picked their England team of the decade - and here are the results.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: The Decade In Sport

The Decade In Sport 01:07

 Whether it was the Queen parachuting in with James Bond during the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, or the hopeful chants of ‘football’s coming home’ as England made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 world cup, there have been plenty of moments to remember in the world of sport this...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats to a..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Ben Stokes in profile [Video]Ben Stokes in profile

Ben Stokes has been named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2019, we take a look at his career and how he overcame adversity to win the Cricket World Cup for his country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England's Test team of the decade - as chosen by you

Who made the cut? Who missed out? BBC Sport readers picked their England team of the decade - and here are the results.
BBC News

Pick your England Test team of the decade

Become a selector for the day and choose the best XI players to represent England since 2010.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.