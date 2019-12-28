Global  

Aguero to decide future – Guardiola

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Sergio Aguero is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract with Manchester City, and manager Pep Guardiola was asked about the situation. As Guardiola pointed out, the Argentine forward has been one of the most important player at the club in the last decade, and his goal against Queens Park Rangers in […]

