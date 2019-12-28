Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Sergio Aguero is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract with Manchester City, and manager Pep Guardiola was asked about the situation. As Guardiola pointed out, the Argentine forward has been one of the most important player at the club in the last decade, and his goal against Queens Park Rangers in […]
The post Aguero to decide future – Guardiola appeared first on Soccer News.
Pep Guardiola believes Sergio Aguero is "irreplaceable" as the Manchester City forward enters the final 18 months of his glorious career in English football. News24 Also reported by •Sify •WorldNews •talkSPORT
Tweets about this
Morris Nguri RT @SkySportsPL: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero will decide his own future, upon the expiry of his contract in Ju… 6 hours ago