Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pep Guardiola suggests Man City are locked in a race for TOP FOUR rather than the title after falling 14 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool

talkSPORT Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggests his side are in a battle for the top four spots rather than a title race following a thrilling 3-2 Premier League defeat at Wolves. Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute winner settled a chaotic game which saw 10-man City lose a 2-0 lead. Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez levelled after Raheem […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves

Guardiola focusing on second place after City lose at Wolves 00:39

 Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City run the risk of missing out on the top four if they give up on the league after a thrilling 3-2 Premier League defeat at Wolves. Matt Doherty’s 89th-minute winner settled a chaotic game which saw 10-man City lose a 2-0 lead. Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'It's unrealistic to think about Liverpool', says Guardiola after City defeat sees title defence fade further [Video]'It's unrealistic to think about Liverpool', says Guardiola after City defeat sees title defence fade further

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that it is "unrealistic to think about Liverpool" after a 3-2 defeat at Wolves sees them fall 14 points behind in the title race.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:46Published

Pep: We won't prioritise cup games [Video]Pep: We won't prioritise cup games

Pep Guardiola says Manhcester City will not prioritise the FA Cup or Champions League over the Premier League after falling 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pep Guardiola: Man City could miss out on top four after drab defeat against Wolves

'I said many times "it's unrealistic to think about Liverpool. We have to think about Leicester"'
Independent

Wolves 3-2 Manchester City: 'Unrealistic' to think about title race - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says it is "unrealistic" for Manchester City to think about the title race, after their 3-2 defeat at Wolves left them 14 points behind leaders...
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.