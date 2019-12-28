Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Liverpool vs Wolves: Jurgen Klopp wary of 'exceptional' Adama Traore threat as Reds defend unbeaten record

Independent Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Winger was pivotal in Wolves' back-to-back victories against Manchester City
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club

Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right clubBy Ian Parkes, PA December 28 2019 10:00 AM 0 Comments Jurgen Klopp always felt Adama Traore would flourish at the right club Independent.ie Liverpool boss...
WorldNews

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp explains why Wolves star Adama Traore is harder to defend against than Jamie Vardy

Jurgen Klopp always believed Adama Traore was going to turn into a star but just needed the right manager to nurture him. Traore has been a revelation at Wolves...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trinafoxxmovie

Trina Foxx Movie Klopp explains Liverpool surprise and Wolves threat bigger than Vardy https://t.co/GcFaQK0Qys #lfc 46 minutes ago

IndoSport

Independent Sport Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on in-form Adama Traore as Wolves prepare to take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday… https://t.co/Y25b1Mp66N 53 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Predicted #Liverpool lineup vs Wolves as Jurgen Klopp could make one key change - Birmingham Live #BCFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/4iBrQJbsZe 1 hour ago

Futboltuitstar

Futboltuitstar 🇲🇽 Jurgen Klopp outlines admiration for Adama Traore ahead of Liverpool clash with Wolves https://t.co/uJcUPQqUIY https://t.co/yyZmXnsKy1 1 hour ago

doechristian3

Christian RT @MirrorFootball: Jurgen Klopp outlines admiration for Adama Traore ahead of Liverpool clash with Wolves https://t.co/8Maz49QbBM https://… 1 hour ago

f1qualifying

Martin J Kelly JR Jurgen Klopp outlines admiration for Adama Traore ahead of Liverpool clash with Wolves https://t.co/Ez9h1jIj6x 1 hour ago

bestgug

Lilian Chan Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Wolves' Adama Traore after stellar performances. 'Vardy is difficult to d… https://t.co/yZ0WsPnqXa 3 hours ago

Tobhar4Arsenal

Osho,Oluwatoba RT @SK_Football: Jordan Henderson suffered a kick on the shin in Liverpool's 4-0 win at Leicester City but is fit to face Wolves, according… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.