Gerwyn Price v Simon Whitlock start time, how to watch on TV and the World Darts Championship prize money

Wales Online Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Gerwyn Price v Simon Whitlock start time, how to watch on TV and the World Darts Championship prize moneyGerwyn Price faces Simon Whitlock in the PDC World Darts Championship last-16 at Alexandra Palace. Here's the expected start time, latest odds, how to watch on Sky Sports, darts rankings and the earnings on offer
Fallon Sherrock wins again to progress to last 32 of World Darts Championship, stuns 11th seed Mensur Suljovic

Fallon Sherrock won again to progress to the last 32 of the World Darts Championship with a 3-1 triumph over 11th seed Mensur Suljovic at Alexandra Palace on...
talkSPORT

PDC World Darts Championship schedule and results - Fallon Sherrock in action on day 12

PDC World Darts Championship schedule and results - Fallon Sherrock in action on day 12Starsport brings you the schedule for day 12 at the PDC World Darts Championship as Michael van Gerwen and Fallon Sherrock continue their Alexandra Palace...
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC SportBBC News

