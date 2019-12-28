Global  

Lewis Hamilton omitted from New Year's Honours list again despite winning sixth F1 world championship

Independent Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Reigning world champion was awarded an MBE in 2008 but has not been honoured since despite becoming the second-most successful driver in F1 history
