No. 14 Michigan State puts streak on line vs W. Michigan

FOX Sports Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
No. 14 Michigan State looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it faces Western Michigan
News video: Around Town - Michigan State vs. Western Michigan - 12/27/19

Around Town - Michigan State vs. Western Michigan - 12/27/19 00:25

 It's East Lansing versus Kalamazoo as the MSU Spartans take on the Western Michigan Broncos this Sunday. The game starts at 8 PM at MSU's Breslin Center. Tickets begin at $20.

Recent related news from verified sources

Wake Forest set to play Michigan State in Pinstripe Bowl

Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (8-4), Friday at 3:30 p.m. EST (ESPN). Line: Michigan State by 3½. Series Record: First meeting. WHAT’S...
Seattle Times

Winston helps No. 15 Michigan State rout E Michigan 101-48

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Cassius Winston had 21 points and seven assists, leading No. 15 Michigan State to a 101-48 rout over Eastern Michigan on Saturday...
Seattle Times


CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson No. 14 Michigan State puts streak on line vs W. Michigan https://t.co/qIRejYIOzX https://t.co/AHJ5BqitMi 13 minutes ago

