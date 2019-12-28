Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley available

Football.london Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Mateo Kovacic returns after suspension as Mason Mount could be drafted back into the starting eleven for Frank Lampard vs the Gunners.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Crystal Palace [Video]Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Chelsea are set to play their next Premier League game at home against Crystal Palace on October 9. Take a look at the stats. Ross Barkley might return from an ankle problem but Mason Mount is a doubt..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea XI vs Arsenal confirmed: Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount start, Pulisic not in squad

The Croatian is back from suspension with Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi dropped to the bench
Football.london

Chelsea fans will love Graeme Souness' big Mason Mount prediction after win over Arsenal

Chelsea fans will love Graeme Souness' big Mason Mount prediction after win over ArsenalMason Mount has been one of Chelsea's standout performers so far this season as he's taken to the challenge of being a Premier League player with relative ease
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.