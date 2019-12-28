Man Utd expected lineup vs Burnley as Paul Pogba and Daniel James set to start Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

Manchester United are looking to build on their Boxing Day thrashing of Newcastle when they go away to Burnley in the Premier League Manchester United are looking to build on their Boxing Day thrashing of Newcastle when they go away to Burnley in the Premier League 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Manchester United News Man Utd expected lineup vs Burnley as Paul Pogba and Daniel James set to start https://t.co/18DksMB2Ag https://t.co/T64u2nyoZl 9 hours ago manchester united fans🇰🇪 RT @DailyStar_Sport: Paul Pogba and Daniel James are set to start for Man Utd away at Burnley tonight #MUFC #BURMUN https://t.co/xI2VBL3QS… 9 hours ago Daily Star Sport Paul Pogba and Daniel James are set to start for Man Utd away at Burnley tonight #MUFC #BURMUN… https://t.co/srfXNodfnT 9 hours ago