Sean Payton speaks out over Antonio Brown signing after Saints training session

Daily Star Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Sean Payton speaks out over Antonio Brown signing after Saints training sessionAntonio Brown is on the lookout for a new franchise after being released by the New England Patriots and trained with the New Orleans Saints recently
News video: Antonio Brown works out for Saints

Antonio Brown works out for Saints

 “AB” is in the Big Easy looking for work. The New Orleans Saints are working out free-agent wideout Antonio Brown today.

New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown [Video]New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown

New Orleans Saints to Hold Workout for Antonio Brown. On Dec. 27, Brown posted a photo of a New Orleans Saints workout waiver with the caption, “back in business.” . The post has since been..

Antonio Brown To Release Music With Sean Kingston [Video]Antonio Brown To Release Music With Sean Kingston

Antonio Brown was accused of sexual assault by his former trainer and dropped by the New England Patriots. Two months after, Brown announced an album collaboration with Sean Kingston on his Instagram...

Sean Payton comes clean on Saints' interest in Antonio Brown after New Orleans works out mercurial receiver

Payton confirmed the teams' interest in AB, despite downplaying it earlier in the year
CBS Sports

NFL notebook: Saints work out AB, but don't sign him

The New Orleans Saints won't be signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown after his workout with the team on Friday morning, coach Sean Payton announced...
Reuters


