Tony Cascarino sends Liverpool a Premier League title warning and compares their lead at the top to Newcastle’s before their famous 1995/96 collapse

talkSPORT Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Tony Cascarino has sent Liverpool a warning that the Premier League title race is not over yet, comparing their current lead to Newcastle’s famous title implosion of 1996. After a dream Christmas, Liverpool are now the overwhelming favourites to win their first league title for 30 years. The Reds thumped second-place rivals Leicester City 4-0 […]
News video: Premier League round-up: Imperious Liverpool stretch their lead again

Premier League round-up: Imperious Liverpool stretch their lead again 01:36

 A look at the festive round of Premier League fixtures as Liverpool stretch their lead at the top once more. Jurgen Klopp's men thumped their closest rivals Leicester 4-0 to extend their unbeaten record in the league this season.

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool on course for first ever Premier League title after Wolves stun 10-man Man City at Molineux with incredible comeback

Manchester City conceded yet more ground to Liverpool in the Premier League title race after they threw away a two-goal lead away to Wolverhampton Wanderers....
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

EPL: No party yet says Klopp

EPL: No party yet says Klopp*Leicester:* Jurgen Klopp insisted it is not yet party time for Liverpool despite tightening their grip on the Premier League title race with a dominant 4-0...
Mid-Day


