Colin Weir: £161m Euromillions winner dies aged 71

BBC Sport Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Mr Weir, who won the then-record jackpot along with his wife Chris in 2011, dies after a short illness.
News video: £161 million EuroMillions winner from Scotland dies after short illness

£161 million EuroMillions winner from Scotland dies after short illness 00:36

 The winner of one of the UK's biggest Euromillions jackpots has died after a short illness. Colin Weir and wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the £161 million prize in 2011.

Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Colin Weir after Euromillions winner and proud SNP supporter dies

Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute to Colin Weir after Euromillions winner and proud SNP supporter diesColin has made three £1million donations to the SNP since 2011 and Sturgeon called him a 'true friend' of the independence movement.
Daily Record Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependent

UK's biggest lotto winner Colin Weir dies aged 71

UK's biggest lotto winner Colin Weir dies aged 71Scottish dad-of-two Colin and his now ex-wife Christine scooped a whopping £161m in the Euromillions in 2011.
Daily Record Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk

