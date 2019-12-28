Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Odegaard loaned to Man City? Sociedad ´confirm deal´ on Holy Innocents Day

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Manchester City fans are in need of some good news after Friday’s loss to Wolves, and they might have thought they had it when Real Sociedad announced Martin Odegaard would be joining on loan. The reigning Premier League champions threw away a 2-0 lead at Molineux as Wolves fought back against 10 men to win 3-2 […]

The post Odegaard loaned to Man City? Sociedad ´confirm deal´ on Holy Innocents Day appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Real Sociedad troll Man City fans with FAKE announcement that Norwegian sensation Martin Odegaard has joined Premier League champions on loan

Real Sociedad trolled Manchester City fans by falsely announcing that Martin Odergaard had joined the English champions on Saturday morning. The Norwegian...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Martin Odegaard to Man City? Real Sociedad play 'Fool's Day' prank

Real Sociedad announce that Martin Odegaard is moving to Manchester City - but things are not all they seem.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Odegaard loaned to Man City? Sociedad 'confirm deal' on Holy Innocents Day https://t.co/GHAzcS2RBV https://t.co/49BUHSfNxj 39 minutes ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Real Sociedad announced Martin Odegaard had been loaned to Manchester City, but perhaps they were not being honest.… https://t.co/yKzfeUJwsM 2 hours ago

En24_News

En24 News Real Madrid: Real Sociedad’s ‘innocent’ message: Odegaard loaned to Manchester City https://t.co/SkkUWCnOSH https://t.co/IxrKonyaqA 2 hours ago

vivastiann

AnnounceMbappe what? Why is Odegaard going on loan to City from Sociedad where he is loaned to by Madrid? Shouldn't they sign some defenders? 4 hours ago

Cityzener

JC Martin Odegaard is on loan from Real Madrid and now Real Sociedad said they loaned him to Man City until season's e… https://t.co/uWOBriuJRo 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.