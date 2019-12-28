How to watch San Diego State vs. Cal Poly: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

G Maughan @CoachKelleyCHHS Army had a down season, but look what they did in their two previous bowl games. Go back and watch… https://t.co/Y6toJ05i72 3 hours ago willmao why do ppl txt me when they’re going to california like y’all kno it’s a big state if y’all down in san diego what… https://t.co/twmY0bXHZm 5 hours ago GameDayBlog SDSU vs Central Michigan New Mexico Bowl New Orleans Watch Party Tickets, Sat, Dec 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM https://t.co/9T0nrHBziJ 22 hours ago Kent Schmidt RT @CollegeSportsJ: Do we have an old-fashioned shootout in the #NewMexicoBowl? Not really, though 16 points already scored feels like it… 1 day ago Nancy Chester @drawandstrike New CA, w/90% land mass & 50% pop est to be 51st state around May 2021. Rick Perry might be 1st gov… https://t.co/jOtjdF39FE 1 day ago Kenneth Holdorf The Hawkeyes went to the Holiday Bowl 3 previous times all under former head coach Hayden Fry. This 1986 Holiday Bo… https://t.co/vuZczG4GmS 2 days ago Sean Hoffman @Stuckey2 This is extremely difficult to watch, and I say that as a San Diego State fan 2 days ago holden RT @MLiveSports: New Mexico Bowl with Central Michigan vs. San Diego State: How to watch, listen and stream https://t.co/DtX8ohw7lA 3 days ago