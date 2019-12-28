Priyanka: Strangulated, manhandled by UP cops on way to activist's house

Saturday, 28 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Deviating from her scheduled plan, Congress general secretary Priyanak Gandhi Vadra dodged the Lucknow Police to meet the kin of SR Darapuri, former IPS and social activist, who has been arrested in connection with the violence that followed CAA-NRC protest in the state capital on December 19. Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, Priyanka said that she was "manhandled and strangulated" by UP cops while she was on her way to visit Darapuri's family. 👓 View full article

