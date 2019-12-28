Priyanka: Strangulated, manhandled by UP cops on way to activist's house
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () Deviating from her scheduled plan, Congress general secretary Priyanak Gandhi Vadra dodged the Lucknow Police to meet the kin of SR Darapuri, former IPS and social activist, who has been arrested in connection with the violence that followed CAA-NRC protest in the state capital on December 19. Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, Priyanka said that she was "manhandled and strangulated" by UP cops while she was on her way to visit Darapuri's family.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped by cops from entering Meerut. Rahul and Priyanka were on their way to meet families of those killed in anti-CAA protests. Over six people..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:55Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Rajesh Kumar #20xZoom Priyanka: Strangulated, manhandled by UP cops on way to activist's house https://t.co/9YO3HIgDAV 2 minutes ago
THE WORLD NEWS#indiatimes#NEWS Priyanka: Strangulated, manhandled by UP cops on way to activist's house Deviati https://t.co/4pPSAnT0Pr 11 minutes ago