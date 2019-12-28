Global  

Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth: Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores in Seagulls win

BBC Sport Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
An emotional Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores his first goal for Brighton as they beat relegation rivals Bournemouth.
Brighton vs Bournemouth result: Aaron Mooy pulls strings as Seagulls end winless streak

Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth: Australian produced a brilliant individual performance in midfield
Independent

Sport24.co.za | Brighton beat Bournemouth to ease relegation fears

Brighton eased fears of being dragged into a relegation battle as a well-deserved win over Bournemouth lifted the Seagulls five points clear of the Premier...
News24

