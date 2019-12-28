sports4africa Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth: Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores in Seagulls win 27 seconds ago Lucky Muthelo RT @BBCSport: An emotional Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored his first goal for Brighton as they beat relegation rivals Bournemouth. Report 👉 htt… 5 minutes ago Independent Sport Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Aaron Mooy fire Brighton to victory against Bournemouth https://t.co/tlNzXOyYDY https://t.co/w9q6CL26Dn 7 minutes ago Danny Gauthier RT @premierleague: HALF-TIME Brighton 1-0 AFC Bournemouth Brighton lead at the break thanks to Alireza Jahanbakhsh's first goal for the cl… 7 minutes ago Sina Saemian RT @SkySportsPL: Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Dan Burn give their thoughts on a big win for Brighton over rivals Bournemouth. 📺 Watch on Sky Sp… 8 minutes ago JPDAILYSPORTS Brighton’s Aaron Mooy produces cracker to finish off Bournemouth: Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Aaron Mooy broke their go… https://t.co/LjXaHkMEal 8 minutes ago BBC Football News Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth: Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores in Seagulls win: https://t.co/HJ3IVECpZI 10 minutes ago Lilian Chan BRIGHTON'S Alireza Jahanbakhsh couldn't contain his emotions after finally ending his 18-month goalscoring drought… https://t.co/Wnlo9iZSC2 12 minutes ago