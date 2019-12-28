Global  

BBL: Sydney Sixers defeat Sydney Thunders in super-over

Sify Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Sydney [Australia], Dec 28 (ANI): Sydney Sixers defeated Sydney Thunders in a thrilling super over by one run in the Big Bagh League (BBL) on Saturday.
