Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Harry Kane compared to Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid urged to break bank

Daily Star Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Harry Kane compared to Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid urged to break bankReal Madrid hero Hugo Sanchez is a massive fan of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and even compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo after touting a transfer
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zidane: Real not missing Ronaldo [Video]Zidane: Real not missing Ronaldo

Real Madrid are not missing former star Cristiano Ronaldo despite a recent lack of goals, insists Zinedine Zidane.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published

Aaron Ramsey Takes Goal From Cristiano Ronaldo [Video]Aaron Ramsey Takes Goal From Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus reached the last 16 of the Champions League. According to CNN, they beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in Group D. They were able to win thanks Douglas Costa, who came in as a 70th minute substitute...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Real Madrid Do Not Miss Cristiano Ronaldo – Zinedine Zidane (Video)

Asked about whether his team missed Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer of 2018, Zinedine Zidane was very clear. Zidane on...
SoccerNews.com

Cristiano Ronaldo had ‘agreed’ to join AC Milan before joining Juventus from Real Madrid – reports

Cristiano Ronaldo had an agreement to join AC Milan from Real Madrid, before he joined current club Juventus. That is according to former sporting director...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

News2019Thfc

Totenham Hostpur News Harry Kane compared to Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid urged to break bank https://t.co/qOPCVKieRz https://t.co/yyfwGQQ8N5 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.