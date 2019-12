Harry Kane compared to Cristiano Ronaldo as Real Madrid urged to break bank

Asked about whether his team missed Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in the summer of 2018, Zinedine Zidane was very clear. Zidane on...

Cristiano Ronaldo had β€˜agreed’ to join AC Milan before joining Juventus from Real Madrid – reports Cristiano Ronaldo had an agreement to join AC Milan from Real Madrid, before he joined current club Juventus. That is according to former sporting director...

talkSPORT 2 days ago