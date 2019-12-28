Global  

Tottenham star Lucas Moura ‘says sorry’ to neighbours for fireworks display at 2am on Christmas Day

talkSPORT Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Lucas Moura reportedly apologised to his neighbours after letting off fireworks at 2am on Christmas Day. The Tottenham star is thought to have had a partY on Christmas Eve that ran into the early hours and culminated with the late night display. One disgruntled resident told The Sun: “Me and my wife had to get […]
