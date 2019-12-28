Global  

‘Last year’s Premier League title race has broken Man City’, talkSPORT told as champions slip 14 points adrift of Liverpool

talkSPORT Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Manchester City have been left ‘broken’ by last season’s Premier League title race with Liverpool, claims Merseyside-based journalist Tony Evans. City were crowned champions back in May after one of the tightest seasons ever, beating Liverpool to the title by just one point after clawing back the seven-point lead the Reds held in January. However, […]
