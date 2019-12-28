|
Steelers vs. Ravens odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from model on 95-65 roll
|
|
Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Ravens vs. Steelers game 10,000 times.
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
CBS Local Sports Week 15 NFL Picks
This Week Katie Johnston chats in studio with CBS DFW Sports Anchor Keith Russell to get his predictions on four games going down in the NFL this week. Katie Johnston reports.
Credit: CBS Local Duration: 04:24Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this