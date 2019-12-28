Global  

Arturo Vidal ‘suing’ Barcelona and claims the club owe him £2million in unpaid bonuses

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Arturo Vidal is reportedly suing Barcelona over £2million in unpaid bonuses but the club claim he has misinterpreted his contract. The Chilean believes he was eligible for a string of bonuses following a successful first season at the LaLiga club after a move from Bayern Munich. The 32-year-old made 53 appearances for Barcelona last season […]
